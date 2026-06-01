Five arrested with 750 ampoules of Pentazocine injection in Jeypore

JEYPORE: Jeypore police seized 750 ampoules of Pentazocine injection and arrested five persons during a raid on Saturday night.

The seized quantity exceeds the commercial threshold defined under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police said the operation was carried out following a tip-off regarding the drug allegedly for sale and consumption near Canal Road in Jeypore.

Acting on the information, a police team rushed to the spot and intercepted a vehicle. During the search, officers recovered 750 ampoules of Pentazocine injection from them. The seizure was conducted in the presence of an executive magistrate, government witnesses and a drug inspector. Police subsequently registered a case under sections 21(c) and 29 of the NDPS Act, along with sections 18(c) and 27(b)(ii) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Pentazocine is classified as a Schedule H1 drug under the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules and can only be sold against a valid prescription. However, growing misuse of the injectable painkiller, particularly among young people, has sent the cops against the illegal trade.

While five accused were arrested, one suspect managed to flee. Police also seized five mobile phones and the vehicle used in the crime.

Jeypore SDPO Archita Mittal said the arrested individuals have criminal antecedents, including previous cases under the NDPS Act as well as offences related to theft and property crimes. “The source of leakage and diversion of the drug will be thoroughly investigated. Efforts are underway to identify other persons involved in the organised network facilitating the illegal distribution of Pentazocine,” Mittal said.

The injectable drug has witnessed increasing abuse in recent years because of its psychoactive effects, easy availability and relatively low cost. Prolonged and unsupervised use of Pentazocine can lead to dependence and serious health complications.