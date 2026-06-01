History-sheeter injured in police encounter in Puri

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another police encounter in the state, a history-sheeter sustained injuries in an exchange of fire with police in Puri late on Saturday night.

According to the police, personnel of the Baselisahi police station received information that a group of anti-social elements had assembled near Shree Setu Road and were allegedly planning to rob passersby.

Acting on the tip-off, a police team rushed to the area and spotted a group of suspicious persons near the Omkareshwar Temple. On noticing the police, the group attempted to flee.

One of them, identified as Chandan alias Bishnu Prasad Jena, was allegedly riding a motorcycle when he lost control and fell while being chased by the police. The police claimed that Jena opened fire in an attempt to escape. In response, the police resorted to controlled firing, hitting him in the right leg.

Jena was admitted to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable. Police said Jena had at least 23 cases, mostly robbery, against him at different police stations in Puri.

Puri police have stepped up enforcement measures against anti-social activities ahead of the Rath Yatra, scheduled to commence on July 16.