HSC gaffe: Boy finds girl’s name in his marksheet, administration unbothered

JAGATSINGHPUR: A Class X student from Erasama block in Jagatsinghpur has been facing uncertainty over his higher education after an apparent error in his High School Certificate (HSC) marksheet showed the name of a girl candidate instead of his own, despite all other personal details being recorded correctly.
The student, Jayaprakash Swain, studied in Erasama Nodal high school and appeared for the HSC examination this year at JK Nodal Bidyapitha, Ibrisingh, under Erasama block. He stated that the admit card issued by the Board mentioned his name correctly.
Jayaprakash secured a B2 grade in the examination. However, after downloading his marksheet online, he found that his name had been wrongly entered as Sonali Bhoi. While the names of his father, Debendra Kumar Swain, and mother, Diptimayee Swain, were correctly mentioned in both the admit card and the marksheet, the candidate’s name had been erroneously replaced with that of another student.
He said that the mistake has caused considerable harassment and anxiety for him and his family, particularly at a time when admissions to higher educational institutions are underway. Jayaprakash’s father Debendra said they had approached the district education officer (DEO) and the authorities of the Board of Secondary Education seeking immediate correction of the error after discovering it 25 days ago. However, no corrective action has yet been taken.
“If the mistake is not rectified immediately, my son may face difficulties in securing admission to higher studies. This reflects gross negligence on the part of the concerned officials of BSE,” Debendra alleged.
However, when contacted, district education officer Kesab Meher said he had not yet received any information regarding this issue.
“The error might have occurred due to a computer or data-entry mistake. If a formal complaint is received, appropriate steps will be taken to rectify the error,” he added.