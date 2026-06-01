Inquiry ordered into collapse of entrance gate at Debagiri hill

BERHAMPUR: The Tourism department has ordered an inquiry into the collapse of the entrance gate at Debagiri hill in Gajapati district on Friday night.

The inquiry comes after the newly constructed entrance gate collapsed during a spell of moderate rain and wind on Friday night, intensifying public criticism over the quality of works being carried out under the tourism development project.

Official sources said the department has written to the Gajapati collector seeking a detailed investigation into both the progress of infrastructure development works at the Debagiri Hilltop tourist destination and allegations of irregularities in execution. The directive was issued through a letter signed by Tourism department secretary Kahnu Charan Das.

Locals questioned the quality of materials used in the construction, stating that a structure built with public funds should not have failed under normal weather conditions. “The incident clearly indicates serious deficiencies in the construction work. If a newly built gate cannot withstand ordinary rain and wind, questions must be raised about the standards being followed,” they said.

Residents have urged authorities to conduct an impartial probe into the execution of the project and ascertain whether prescribed construction norms and quality standards were followed.

The Debagiri tourism development project received financial approval of around Rs 1.23 crore during the 2024-25 financial year, with the execution responsibility entrusted to the National Buildings Construction Corporation. Despite the sanctioned funds, local residents have alleged that the project has witnessed little visible progress for an extended period.