IPS officer Ananya Awasthi takes charge as first woman ADC to Odisha Governor

BHUBANESWAR: Ananya Awasthi, a 2022-batch IPS officer, on Sunday took charge as aide-de-camp (ADC) to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, becoming the first woman officer to hold the post in the state.
A formal induction ceremony was held at Lok Bhavan where Kambhampati welcomed Awasthi to her new assignment as the ADC. Senior officials of the Governor’s secretariat were present on the occasion.
Prior to her appointment, Awasthi was serving as assistant commissioner of police in Cuttack Urban Police District. She succeeded 2021-batch IPS officer Kuldeep Meena, who previously served as the police ADC to the Governor. As the first woman to serve as police ADC to the Governor of Odisha, Awasthi’s appointment marks a significant milestone for women in public service, said the Lok Bhavan.
The Governor is assisted by two aides-de-camp - one from Indian Navy and other from Odisha Police. While Awasthi will serve as police ADC, Lieutenant Harshit Deo of the Navy will continue as the Naval ADC. The ADC plays an important role in assisting the Governor during official engagements, ceremonial functions and other protocol-related duties.
“I want to thank the Governor and Odisha government for giving me this opportunity to serve as the first female ADC to the Governor. Professionally, it is a good position of responsibility as it will give me a lot of exposure,” Awasthi told the mediapersons after her appointment.
“Serving a constitutional authority also gives me a sense of immense pride as well as responsibility. Personally, it is a big milestone for me because I am the first woman ADC to the Governor and I think it will inspire a lot of women and young girls to take the path of public service and not feel afraid of pursuing anything in their lives,” she added.