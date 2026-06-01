IPS officer Ananya Awasthi takes charge as first woman ADC to Odisha Governor

BHUBANESWAR: Ananya Awasthi, a 2022-batch IPS officer, on Sunday took charge as aide-de-camp (ADC) to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, becoming the first woman officer to hold the post in the state.

A formal induction ceremony was held at Lok Bhavan where Kambhampati welcomed Awasthi to her new assignment as the ADC. Senior officials of the Governor’s secretariat were present on the occasion.

Prior to her appointment, Awasthi was serving as assistant commissioner of police in Cuttack Urban Police District. She succeeded 2021-batch IPS officer Kuldeep Meena, who previously served as the police ADC to the Governor. As the first woman to serve as police ADC to the Governor of Odisha, Awasthi’s appointment marks a significant milestone for women in public service, said the Lok Bhavan.