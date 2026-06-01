Junior revenue assistant held for installing camera inside zilla parishad’s washroom in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR; A junior revenue assistant of the zilla parishad office in Jagatsinghpur was arrested on Sunday for allegedly installing a spy camera in the ladies’ washroom of the office.

The junior revenue assistant, Sanjay Adhek, was suspended by collector J Sonal on Saturday and was detained by the police. Police found that he had reportedly procured the spy camera through an online platform and secretly installed it inside the ladies’ washroom to capture the private activities of women employees.

Investigators further found that the device was linked to his mobile phone through the V380 surveillance application, enabling remote access and monitoring. Evidence also indicated that the footage could be accessed through online platforms.

Based on the digital, documentary, circumstantial and technical evidence collected, the accused was arrested on Sunday. During interrogation, several details regarding the procurement and installation of the device came to light.