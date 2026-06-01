Man kills wife, buries body in water channel in Odisha; held

CUTTACK: A 29-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife and buried her body in a water channel following a domestic dispute in Bhatimunda village under the Tangi police station limits of the district.

The incident, which reportedly occurred on Tuesday, came to light on Sunday after police exhumed the woman’s body on the basis of a complaint lodged by her mother. The accused Malay Samal, a mason, was immediately arrested.

According to police, the deceased Banita Sethi (28), a resident of Garama village under Balikuda police station in Jagatsinghpur district, had developed a relationship with Malay while he was working in a neighbouring area. The couple married at a temple in 2019 and initially lived in a rented house in Balikuda of Jagatsinghpur district.

Police said the couple returned to Bhatimunda in 2023. However, instead of taking Banita to his home, Malay allegedly kept her in a rented house at Saragan village near Bhatimunda.

The marital discord arose after Malay brought another woman from Tirtol to live in the same house by introducing her as his niece. This led to frequent quarrels between the couple. The situation worsened when Malay allegedly abandoned Banita and continued his relationship with the other woman.