Nor’wester wreaks havoc in Sambalpur; residents reel under acute waterlogging

SAMBALPUR: Normal life came to a standstill across Sambalpur on Saturday evening after an intense nor’wester storm battered the city for around two hours, rendering roads severely waterlogged and laying bare the poor drainage network in the area besides uprooting trees and causing power outage and damage to property.
Such was the situation that sewage water reportedly entered households in low-lying areas. Among the worst-affected was the Fatak-Budharaja road where rainwater submerged the stretch, halting vehicular movement for quite some time.
An electric pole collapsed onto the Fatak flyover in the impact of the storm, leaving vehicles stranded on the stretch for nearly two hours, with long queues towards Ainthapali on one side and Laxmi Talkies chowk on the other.
Several localities including Panchgochhia, Danipali, Gopalmal, Ainthapali, Binakhandi, Badabazar, Budharaja, Railway Station area besides parts of Hirakud witnessed severe waterlogging. Residents of low-lying areas faced inconvenience as overflowing drains and clogged stormwater channels pushed sewage water into their homes.
Power supply, meanwhile, remained disrupted in several localities well past midnight as repair teams struggled to restore the infrastructure damaged by the storm.
Collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar and Sambalpur Municipal Corporation commissioner Rehan Khatri conducted a late-night inspection of affected areas and reviewed the ongoing restoration work. The officials visited several damaged locations and directed departments concerned to expedite clearance and repair operations.
Even as waterlogging and overflowing drains are a common occurrence during heavy rains in Sambalpur, the Saturday’s storm triggered fresh concerns among the residents as the annual Sital Sashti festival is just two weeks away.
Ironically, though drainage management and sanitation arrangements were discussed during a preparatory meeting for the festival last week, the widespread waterlogging witnessed barely two hours after the storm exposed the lack of any visible action on the ground.
Although no casualties were reported, the storm left behind a trail of property damage across different parts of the city. Emergency officer Yogesh Priya Badhai said all the line departments and tehsildars have been asked to conduct a thorough assessment and they will submit a report soon.
The impact of the unseasonal rain, meanwhile, extended beyond the urban areas as farmers across the district reported that their harvested paddy kept in the open for drying had been soaked by the sudden downpour.
Chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) Satyaban Soren said they are yet to receive the preliminary assessment report on the damage.
“Field-level staff have been deployed to conduct a detailed survey, and a comprehensive report is expected by Monday evening. Based on the findings, necessary assistance and provisions will be extended to the affected farmers,” he added.