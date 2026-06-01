Nor’wester wreaks havoc in Sambalpur; residents reel under acute waterlogging

SAMBALPUR: Normal life came to a standstill across Sambalpur on Saturday evening after an intense nor’wester storm battered the city for around two hours, rendering roads severely waterlogged and laying bare the poor drainage network in the area besides uprooting trees and causing power outage and damage to property.

Such was the situation that sewage water reportedly entered households in low-lying areas. Among the worst-affected was the Fatak-Budharaja road where rainwater submerged the stretch, halting vehicular movement for quite some time.

An electric pole collapsed onto the Fatak flyover in the impact of the storm, leaving vehicles stranded on the stretch for nearly two hours, with long queues towards Ainthapali on one side and Laxmi Talkies chowk on the other.

Several localities including Panchgochhia, Danipali, Gopalmal, Ainthapali, Binakhandi, Badabazar, Budharaja, Railway Station area besides parts of Hirakud witnessed severe waterlogging. Residents of low-lying areas faced inconvenience as overflowing drains and clogged stormwater channels pushed sewage water into their homes.

Power supply, meanwhile, remained disrupted in several localities well past midnight as repair teams struggled to restore the infrastructure damaged by the storm.

Collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar and Sambalpur Municipal Corporation commissioner Rehan Khatri conducted a late-night inspection of affected areas and reviewed the ongoing restoration work. The officials visited several damaged locations and directed departments concerned to expedite clearance and repair operations.