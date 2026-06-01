Odisha eyes 10,000 international students enrolment in state universities by 2029

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is working on a comprehensive policy to promote internationalisation of higher education, with an ambitious target of increasing the number of foreign students enrolled in the state’s universities from the current 2,300 to at least 10,000 by 2029.

Higher Education secretary Aravind Agrawal, who gave a detailed presentation of the state’s vision in the sector at the two-day vice-chancellors conference at Lok Bhavan here, said the initiative aimed at positioning Odisha as a global education destination. It will cover both government and private universities. As per the roadmap, Odisha aims to increase the number of international students to 25,000 by 2036 and 50,000 by 2047, he said.

“Our institutions are already becoming global through strategic partnerships with leading international universities. The policy will focus on strengthening international collaborations, enhancing student mobility, improving campus infrastructure and creating a conducive ecosystem for overseas students,” he said.

Agrawal said, several international collaborations are already underway. These include partnerships with the National University of Singapore and collaborations with Northeastern University, Boston and University of Tubingen that have signed memorandums of understanding with Odisha universities and institutions to promote interdisciplinary research and academic cooperation.