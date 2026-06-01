Odisha police reviews Rath Yatra security arrangements in Puri

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police on Sunday reviewed security arrangements for the Rath Yatra in Puri, including measures at the Gundicha temple, to ensure smooth conduct of the annual festival, which is scheduled to commence on July 16.

The review assumes significance in the wake of the stampede near the Gundicha temple during last year’s Rath Yatra, in which three devotees were killed and several others injured. The incident occurred in the early hours of June 29 after the chariot-pulling ritual had concluded and the three chariots were stationed in front of the temple.

Inspector general (central range) Satyajit Naik and Puri SP Prateek Singh held a meeting with servitors of the Shree Jagannath temple to discuss arrangements for the festival. The discussions focused on the timely conduct of rituals and effective crowd management measures.

Naik and Singh visited the Gundicha temple and reviewed security and crowd-control plans for the upcoming festival. According to sources, Naik emphasised strict adherence to shift rotations to prevent fatigue among police personnel deployed during the event.

Police are also considering the removal of encroachments in the vicinity of the Gundicha temple to facilitate smoother movement of devotees and hassle-free darshan of the deities.

Sources said Odisha Police has devised an eight-vertical security framework covering the entire town. The verticals would include security at the Shree Jagannath temple, crowd management, cordoned areas, coastal and railway security, and traffic regulation, among others. Each vertical will be supervised by at least two IPS officers.

Apart from personnel deployment, additional CCTV cameras will be installed to strengthen surveillance and maintain law and order. The Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Ltd (OSPH&WC) has been entrusted with the installation of CCTV cameras along the Bada Danda (Grand Road).