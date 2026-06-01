OSHB plans four new housing projects with 6,877 units

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Housing Board (OSHB) is set to expand affordable and inclusive housing infrastructure across the state through four major residential projects planned for 2026-27. Collectively, these projects are expected to create nearly 6,877 dwelling units.
The largest among them is the Suango PPP housing project, spread across 12.9 acre near AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. The project proposes to construct 2,867 dwelling units, including 1,034 affordable housing units, and is expected to generate a minimum revenue of Rs 210 crore for the Board.
The Ranasinghpur EPC Housing Project planned over 5.78 acre with an estimated investment of Rs 397 crore will provide 1,262 housing units.
Another major initiative, the Patrapada Housing Project will be developed over 11.5 acre through e-bidding mode and is expected to create 2,510 dwelling units, including 820 affordable housing ones.
In Rourkela, the Basanti Colony Joint Venture Residential Apartment Project will add 238 MIG and HIG apartments.
Reviewing the proposals at a high-level meeting, additional chief secretary, Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department Usha Padhee directed the Board to prepare a time-bound action plan for statewide expansion with clear identification of land parcels, project models and target beneficiaries. She emphasised that social housing should become a core focus area to address the growing needs of economically weaker and lower-income urban families.
The meeting also reviewed issues related to freehold conversion, encroachment removal, external infrastructure support, road connectivity and statutory clearances.
OSHB managing director Gangadhar Nayak informed that the Board has so far developed 32,343 housing units, shops and plots across 21 districts, catering to EWS, LIG, MIG and HIG categories. More than 20,000 of these have been developed in Khurda district alone.
The review also highlighted five ongoing projects involving a cumulative investment of over Rs 517 crore and comprising 1,484 housing units.
Among these, the Kharavela Enclave at Jagamara, Bhubaneswar, comprising 104 HIG apartments at a cost of Rs 62.51 crore, has reached the handover stage, with 30 apartments already handed over to allottees.
The Vasudev Vihar Plotted Development Scheme at Andharua, developed at a cost of Rs 27.27 crore, will provide 206 residential plots, with possession expected to commence from July 2026.
Similarly, the Gadakana Housing Project in Bhubaneswar, being developed at a cost of Rs 189.29 crore, will offer 363 dwelling units along with commercial spaces. The project is proposed to be launched in July 2026 following completion of statutory approvals and ORERA registration.