OSHB plans four new housing projects with 6,877 units

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Housing Board (OSHB) is set to expand affordable and inclusive housing infrastructure across the state through four major residential projects planned for 2026-27. Collectively, these projects are expected to create nearly 6,877 dwelling units.

The largest among them is the Suango PPP housing project, spread across 12.9 acre near AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. The project proposes to construct 2,867 dwelling units, including 1,034 affordable housing units, and is expected to generate a minimum revenue of Rs 210 crore for the Board.

The Ranasinghpur EPC Housing Project planned over 5.78 acre with an estimated investment of Rs 397 crore will provide 1,262 housing units.

Another major initiative, the Patrapada Housing Project will be developed over 11.5 acre through e-bidding mode and is expected to create 2,510 dwelling units, including 820 affordable housing ones.

In Rourkela, the Basanti Colony Joint Venture Residential Apartment Project will add 238 MIG and HIG apartments.

Reviewing the proposals at a high-level meeting, additional chief secretary, Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department Usha Padhee directed the Board to prepare a time-bound action plan for statewide expansion with clear identification of land parcels, project models and target beneficiaries. She emphasised that social housing should become a core focus area to address the growing needs of economically weaker and lower-income urban families.