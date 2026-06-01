Paradip excise inspector suspended for negligence

PARADIP: The Excise inspector of Paradip range was suspended on Saturday for alleged negligence of duty and disobedience of superior authorities.

The district administration conducted raids against illegal liquor sales and public drinking at several locations in Paradip last week. Prior to the operation, excise officials, including the suspended officer, Bandana Pattnaik, had been instructed to remain present during the raids. However, she reportedly failed to attend.

In the absence of Excise personnel, local police apprehended 22 persons for consuming liquor in public places. Sources alleged that Pattnaik had gone to her native village in the Pahala area instead of participating in the enforcement drive.

Jagatsinghpur collector J Sonal reportedly sought the intervention of the Excise superintendent and requested action against the officer. However, instead of initiating disciplinary proceedings, the superintendent reportedly issued only a show-cause notice regarding her absence from duty. Sources further alleged that Pattnaik frequently remained absent from her office. The collector subsequently brought the matter to the notice of the Excise commissioner.

Confirming the development, superintendent of Excise Anita Pradhan said Pattnaik had been suspended following the Excise commissioner’s order.