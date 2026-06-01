Paralysed Odisha man survives two-hour ordeal after venomous snake coils around him in bed

BERHAMPUR: A 55-year-old paralysed man had a horrifying brush with death after finding himself wrapped around by a venomous snake at his house in Boudh district on Saturday night. The ordeal lasted for around two hours.

The incident occurred at Adenigarh village under Boudh’s Harabhanga block. Sources said Krushna Chandra Sahu had been suffering from paralysis for several years, leaving one side of his body largely immobile.

As per his family members, Sahu was asleep in his room when the reptile reportedly entered the house through an open window. Unaware of the danger that crept in, Sahu continued to rest until he felt a slithering movement on his body.

When he checked what it was, to his horror, Sahu found that a venomous snake had climbed up onto him and resting on his body. Unable to move freely owing to his physical condition, he was left in a helpless situation as any movement could have provoked the snake into attacking him.

The 55-year-old then carefully attempted to sit upright, resting his body against a chair nearby. However soon after, the snake tightened its grip around his arm and coiled itself around the chair, trapping him in an inescapable position.