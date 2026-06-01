Paralysed Odisha man survives two-hour ordeal after venomous snake coils around him in bed

BERHAMPUR: A 55-year-old paralysed man had a horrifying brush with death after finding himself wrapped around by a venomous snake at his house in Boudh district on Saturday night. The ordeal lasted for around two hours.
The incident occurred at Adenigarh village under Boudh’s Harabhanga block. Sources said Krushna Chandra Sahu had been suffering from paralysis for several years, leaving one side of his body largely immobile.
As per his family members, Sahu was asleep in his room when the reptile reportedly entered the house through an open window. Unaware of the danger that crept in, Sahu continued to rest until he felt a slithering movement on his body.
When he checked what it was, to his horror, Sahu found that a venomous snake had climbed up onto him and resting on his body. Unable to move freely owing to his physical condition, he was left in a helpless situation as any movement could have provoked the snake into attacking him.
The 55-year-old then carefully attempted to sit upright, resting his body against a chair nearby. However soon after, the snake tightened its grip around his arm and coiled itself around the chair, trapping him in an inescapable position.
Eventually, family members heard his distressed cries and rushed to the room only to be greeted by the spine-chilling scene that awaited them. Fearing for his life, they refrained from taking an hasty step and instead tried to calm Sahu while exploring ways to safely remove the reptile.
It was a test of patience and quick thinking for both Sahu and his family as the horrifying situation lasted for a good two hours. Eventually, it all paid off and the reptile slowly loosened its grip around Sahu, allowing his family members to rescue him safely.
Luckily, the 55-year-old escaped without any injuries or snakebite. After being freed, he was immediately provided care by his family members. The snake, meanwhile, was safely released outside the house without being harmed.
Wildlife experts, meanwhile, urged people to be careful while keeping their doors and windows open during summer, stating that the harsh weather conditions often push snake and other such creatures to move inside in search of cool shelter.