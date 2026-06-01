PM Modi showcases ‘Bela Pana’ in Mann Ki Baat

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s traditional summer beverage ‘Bela Pana’, a refreshing drink made from the juice and pulp of wood apple, on Sunday found its moment in the sun with Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting its benefits during his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.
Addressing the nation amid the ongoing summer heatwave, the prime minister urged citizens to stay hydrated and adopt traditional methods of coping with high temperatures.
Modi said India’s diverse culinary traditions offer several refreshing beverages that have been passed down through generations. While referring to regional summer drinks from across the country, the prime minister specifically mentioned Odisha’s ‘Bela Pana’, describing it as part of India’s rich tradition of homemade beverages prepared from locally available ingredients. He said such drinks are not merely refreshments but also reflect the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ and the wisdom accumulated through generations.
Bela Pana, prepared from the pulp of the wood apple (bael fruit), water, jaggery, black pepper, fruits and other ingredients, is a popular summer drink in Odisha. Known for its cooling properties, it is widely consumed during the hot months and is also associated with the observance of the Pana Sankranti festival, which marks the Odia New Year.
The prime minister also spoke about the summer fruit mango and mentioned the popular varieties in major states including Odisha’s Suvarnarekha.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who watched the programme at Lok Bhavan along with Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, several of his cabinet colleagues and vice-chancellors of various universities, said the monthly radio programme of the prime minister continues to inspire people through its focus on public participation and social reform. He said the programme provides new energy and inspiration for collective efforts towards the all-round development of the country and the building of a prosperous Odisha. Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan thanked Modi for showcasing Odisha’s traditional drink on a national platform. He expressed confidence that it will help popularise Odisha’s cultural and culinary heritage in the country.