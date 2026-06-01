PM Modi showcases ‘Bela Pana’ in Mann Ki Baat

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s traditional summer beverage ‘Bela Pana’, a refreshing drink made from the juice and pulp of wood apple, on Sunday found its moment in the sun with Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting its benefits during his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

Addressing the nation amid the ongoing summer heatwave, the prime minister urged citizens to stay hydrated and adopt traditional methods of coping with high temperatures.

Modi said India’s diverse culinary traditions offer several refreshing beverages that have been passed down through generations. While referring to regional summer drinks from across the country, the prime minister specifically mentioned Odisha’s ‘Bela Pana’, describing it as part of India’s rich tradition of homemade beverages prepared from locally available ingredients. He said such drinks are not merely refreshments but also reflect the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ and the wisdom accumulated through generations.