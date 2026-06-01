Vaccine coverage drops in Odisha: NFHS-6

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has posted a decline in several key child vaccination indicators, including BCG coverage, revealed the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) 2023-24 report.

The findings of the survey in comparison with NFHS-5 (2019-21) point to emerging gaps in routine immunisation despite continued high coverage levels in many areas.

As per the survey, children aged 12-23 months who received any vaccine declined from 97.9 pc in NFHS-5 to 96.1 pc in NFHS-6. Similarly, BCG vaccination coverage dropped from 97.3 pc to 95.3 pc during the same period.

Decline was also reported in other vaccination coverage as the three doses of pentavalent vaccine fell from 95 pc to 93.8 pc, while the first dose of measles-containing vaccine (MCV) decreased from 95.9 pc to 94 pc. Vitamin A supplementation among children aged 9-35 months also slipped from 87.1 pc to 82.7 pc.

Urban-rural divide was evident in multiple indicators. BCG coverage stood at 92.5 pc in urban areas and 95.8 pc in rural areas, while children receiving any vaccine accounted for 94.4 pc in urban regions and 96.3 pc in rural areas. For three doses of pentavalent vaccine, coverage was 86.8 pc in urban areas compared to 95 pc in rural areas.

However, the survey also recorded gains in a few vaccination indicators. Coverage of the second dose of MCV increased significantly from 78.9 pc to 86.3 pc, while birth-dose hepatitis B vaccination improved from 88.6 pc to 89.6 pc. Rotavirus vaccination coverage also rose from 88.1 pc to 89.5 pc.