28-year-old dies after trap bomb planted by poachers explodes in Odisha's Sanakhemundi

BERHAMPUR: A 28-year-old man died after a suspected trap bomb, allegedly planted by poachers for hunting wild animals, exploded near a pond at Mathura village under Sanakhemundi block in Ganjam district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as G Raja of Bandhasahi in Nuamalabhanja village.
According to reports, Raja took his herd of pigs for grazing near a pond on the outskirts of Mathura village at around 10 am. While grazing the animals, he reportedly stepped on the bomb lying on the ground. It exploded instantly, causing severe injuries to his legs, thighs and lower abdomen.
Family members and locals rushed Raja to Digapahandi community health centre. After receiving preliminary treatment, he was referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur due to the severity of his injuries. However, he succumbed while undergoing treatment.
Following the incident, Raja’s father G Krishna lodged a complaint in Digapahandi police station on Monday. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the explosion and the possible involvement of wildlife poachers.
The incident has brought renewed attention to the recurring cases of illegal hunting in Digapahandi forest range. Local residents suspect that the explosive was planted by poachers to target wild boars and other animals frequenting the area.
Contacted, Digapahandi ranger Divya Ranjan Sahu expressed his ignorance of the explosion. However, describing the incident as highly sensitive, he said forest personnel regularly conduct patrols in vulnerable areas and organise awareness programmes in nearby villages regarding wildlife protection laws.
Emphasising that community cooperation is essential for preventing such incidents, Sahu appealed to local residents to remain vigilant and provide confidential information about individuals involved in poaching activities.