28-year-old dies after trap bomb planted by poachers explodes in Odisha's Sanakhemundi

BERHAMPUR: A 28-year-old man died after a suspected trap bomb, allegedly planted by poachers for hunting wild animals, exploded near a pond at Mathura village under Sanakhemundi block in Ganjam district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as G Raja of Bandhasahi in Nuamalabhanja village.

According to reports, Raja took his herd of pigs for grazing near a pond on the outskirts of Mathura village at around 10 am. While grazing the animals, he reportedly stepped on the bomb lying on the ground. It exploded instantly, causing severe injuries to his legs, thighs and lower abdomen.

Family members and locals rushed Raja to Digapahandi community health centre. After receiving preliminary treatment, he was referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur due to the severity of his injuries. However, he succumbed while undergoing treatment.