Bhavesh Patra state topper in IIT-BBS zone

BHUBANESWAR: Over 5,000 students from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bhubaneswar region qualified the JEE (Advanced) 2026 examination, results of which were announced by IIT-Roorkee on Monday.

Bhavesh Patra emerged as the state topper, securing All India Rank (AIR) 29. A student of city-based Cohen International School, Bhavesh had earlier scored a 100 percentile, securing state rank-1 and all-India

rank-13 in JEE (main) 2026 season-II.

Bhavesh attributed his success to two years of consistent hard work and focused preparation. “I am very happy with the results. This is an outcome of the efforts I put in during the last two years. I used to study for around 10 hours every day and would sleep only after completing my daily targets,” he said.

Bhavesh further said that his mentors guided him to meet his daily targets. “To stay focused on studies, I had also taken a break from social media for two years, though I was using WhatsApp to remain connected to my teachers,” he said.

His advice to other aspirants is to stay motivated and focused to crack the exam. Bhavesh now plans to pursue Computer Science and Engineering (CSE).

A total of 5,428 students from IIT-Bhubaneswar zone qualified in the prestigious exam for their admission to different IITs in the country.

While Bhavesh was the only candidate to find a place among top 100, five other students secured ranks in top 200 and a total of 23 students from the zone were among the top 500.