Grievance hearings in districts post summer: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chiief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday announced that his public grievance redressal programme will be extended beyond Bhubaneswar and he will hold hearings at the district-level after the summer.

Speaking to mediapersons after conducting the 18th edition of his grievance hearing at the chief minister’s grievance cell in Unit-II here, Majhi said the move aims to bring the administration closer to the people and spare citizens from the inconvenience and expense of travelling to the state capital to seek redressal of their problems.

“People from remote areas should not have to spend money and face difficulties to reach Bhubaneswar. The administration should reach them and listen to their grievances at their doorstep,” the chief minister said.

Majhi said that the grievance hearing mechanism has evolved into an integral component of the state’s governance system over the last two years. The initiative, which allows people to directly place their concerns before him and senior officials, has helped strengthen public confidence in the government and improve administrative responsiveness.