Low-hanging BSNL cable claims life of Odisha woman

BERHAMPUR: A 30-year-old woman died after a low-hanging BSNL cable reportedly struck her neck while she was travelling on a motorcycle in Gajapati district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Indira Beheradalai of Jhadapada village under R Udayagiri police limits. The mishap occurred on the main road near KM Valiasahi village at around 11 am.

According to police sources, Indira along with her relative Harischandra Nayak was travelling to a bank at Chheligada on a motorcycle. When they reached KM Valiasahi village, a sagging BSNL cable hanging across the road allegedly struck Indira on the neck, causing her to lose balance and fall from the bike. She sustained critical injuries and was immediately rushed to Chheligada community health centre. However, doctors declared her dead on arrival. Harischandra suffered minor injuries in the accident.