Odisha's Bhatli farmers meet MLA over token ‘irregularities’

BARGARH : Demanding immediate resolution of widespread token-related irregularities affecting rabi paddy procurement in the district, hundreds of farmers under the banner of Jay Kisan Andolan met Bhatli MLA Irasis Acharya on Monday.

Around 300 farmers from three blocks under Bhatli Assembly constituency gathered at the MLA’s office and submitted complaints regarding blocked and inadequate procurement tokens.

During discussion, the farmers said over 1.05 lakh cultivators have registered for paddy procurement in Bargarh district. However, tokens of around 7,500 farmers have reportedly been blocked. Of them, over 2,200 farmers from 12 primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS) in Bhatli constituency have been affected, they alleged.