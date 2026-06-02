Odisha's Bhatli farmers meet MLA over token ‘irregularities’

BARGARH : Demanding immediate resolution of widespread token-related irregularities affecting rabi paddy procurement in the district, hundreds of farmers under the banner of Jay Kisan Andolan met Bhatli MLA Irasis Acharya on Monday.
Around 300 farmers from three blocks under Bhatli Assembly constituency gathered at the MLA’s office and submitted complaints regarding blocked and inadequate procurement tokens.
During discussion, the farmers said over 1.05 lakh cultivators have registered for paddy procurement in Bargarh district. However, tokens of around 7,500 farmers have reportedly been blocked. Of them, over 2,200 farmers from 12 primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS) in Bhatli constituency have been affected, they alleged.
The farmers further claimed that nearly 80 per cent of cultivators received tokens for quantities much lower than their actual produce, with some receiving procurement tokens for as little as three to four quintals of paddy. They argued that unless adequate tokens are issued, many farmers would be deprived of selling their produce at mandis and forced to sell to private traders below the minimum support price (MSP).
MLA Acharya acknowledged the seriousness of the issue and stated that even a member of his own family has faced similar issue. “The problems being faced by farmers due to token allocation are genuine and stem from flaws in the existing system. Even a member of my own family has received a token for only three quintals. I assure that the issue is being taken seriously and every effort will be made to resolve it within seven days,” he said.