Severed limbs of missing man found near Similipal, tiger attack suspected

BARIPADA/BHUBANESWAR : Mutilated remains of a 55-year-old man were recovered from a forest fringe area of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) on Monday, prompting authorities to probe a suspected tiger attack.

Severed legs of the deceased, identified as Sadhu Naik, were found by villagers in a bushy area near Kumudabadi under Ektali gram panchayat in Mayurbhanj’s Jashipur block. The area falls within Karanjia forest division and is located close to Similipal North.

A resident of Basantpur village, Naik was missing from Sunday. Villagers suspect that a tiger from the nearby STR may have killed the man and dragged away his body.

Forest officials said there is no conclusive evidence yet to establish the involvement of any wild animal. A probe has been launched into the incident.

Deputy director of Similipal North Division Ramesh Kumar said preliminary observations have not revealed the cause of death. “As of now, no pug marks or other field evidence have been found at the site to confirm the involvement of any wild animal. Samples and other evidentiary materials have been collected and sent for laboratory analysis to ascertain the cause of death,” he said.

Sharing more details, STR field director Prakash Chand Gogineni informed that the hunting method of a tiger or any other wild animal is different, which is not visible in this case so far. Besides, there are no pug marks in the area or any sign of dragging, he said.