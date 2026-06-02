Translocation success for Odisha's Similipal as tigress Zeenat delivers four cubs

BHUBANESWAR: In a major big-cat translocation success, tigress Zeenat, introduced to the state's Similipal landscape from Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, has given birth to four cubs.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who shared the news on social media platform X, termed it a landmark success for Odisha's wildlife conservation efforts.

"Zeenat, one of the tigresses translocated from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve to Similipal, has given birth to four healthy cubs in the core area of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR). This milestone strengthens Similipal's tiger population and genetic diversity, reflecting the success of science-led conservation and the dedicated efforts of our forest staff," the Chief Minister stated.

He said the development not only signifies an increase in the state's tiger population but also stands as a testament to the government's foresight in protecting biodiversity and creating a safe and robust habitat for wildlife.

Majhi said the Forest department has put special measures in place to ensure the safety of the mother and her cubs.

"Our government remains fully committed to preserving the ecological balance of Similipal," he reiterated.

Forest, Environment and Climate Change minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia said the favourable environment and secure habitat of Similipal Tiger Reserve had made the achievement possible.

"Thanks to the dedication of forest personnel, modern conservation measures and the government's strong commitment, Odisha has emerged as a model state in biodiversity conservation," he said.