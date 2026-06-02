Translocation success for Odisha's Similipal as tigress Zeenat delivers four cubs

BHUBANESWAR: In a major big-cat translocation success, tigress Zeenat, introduced to the state's Similipal landscape from Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, has given birth to four cubs.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who shared the news on social media platform X, termed it a landmark success for Odisha's wildlife conservation efforts.
"Zeenat, one of the tigresses translocated from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve to Similipal, has given birth to four healthy cubs in the core area of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR). This milestone strengthens Similipal's tiger population and genetic diversity, reflecting the success of science-led conservation and the dedicated efforts of our forest staff," the Chief Minister stated.
He said the development not only signifies an increase in the state's tiger population but also stands as a testament to the government's foresight in protecting biodiversity and creating a safe and robust habitat for wildlife.
Majhi said the Forest department has put special measures in place to ensure the safety of the mother and her cubs.
"Our government remains fully committed to preserving the ecological balance of Similipal," he reiterated.
Forest, Environment and Climate Change minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia said the favourable environment and secure habitat of Similipal Tiger Reserve had made the achievement possible.
"Thanks to the dedication of forest personnel, modern conservation measures and the government's strong commitment, Odisha has emerged as a model state in biodiversity conservation," he said.
The minister added that the government would continue to strengthen wildlife conservation efforts while maintaining Similipal's ecological balance.
STR field director Prakash Chand Gogineni informed that the cubs are now around 20 to 21 days old.
A dedicated team is monitoring Zeenat's movements through a tracking system and keeping watch on the cubs with the help of camera traps installed in the core area of the reserve, he said.
With the latest birth, the number of tiger cubs in Similipal has increased from 12 to 16.
Gogineni said it would be crucial to monitor the cubs' survival, as Zeenat has become a mother for the first time. However, there have been instances where all cubs have survived, he said.
Forest officials said after giving birth, the tigress is unlikely to leave her territory for at least the next two to three years.
The three-year-old tigress brought from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra as part of the big-cat supplementation project in Similipal, had kept forest officials in Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal on their toes for 23 days, after leaving the northern part of STR on December 7, 2024.
The tigress was eventually recaptured in West Bengal's Bankura district and brought back to Similipal on January 1, 2025, after undergoing a health check-up at Kolkata's Alipore Zoo.
Jamuna, another tigress released into the Similipal landscape during the same period, has established her territory in Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary. However, there is no confirmation yet regarding her pregnancy, STR officials said.