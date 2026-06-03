12-year-old boy burnt alive as gas cylinder explodes in tea shop at Dantalingi chowk in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A 12-year-old boy was reportedly burnt alive after a gas cylinder exploded in a tea shop at Dantalingi chowk under Sorada police limits in Ganjam district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Badal Muli of Gangapur village under Badagada police limits. He was Class VII student.

Sources said Badal had come to spend his summer vacation at his maternal grandfather’s place in Dantalingi village. On Tuesday afternoon, he was at his grandfather’s tea shop when an LPG cylinder reportedly exploded all of a sudden, leading to a fire. The boy could not get out of the shop and was reportedly burnt alive.

After hearing the loud sound of the explosion, locals rushed to the spot and found the tea shop engulfed in flames. On being informed, fire services personnel from Sorada reached the spot and doused the fire. But by then, Badal was charred to death.