Couple ends life at Pipili in Odisha, another attempts suicide

PURI: A man and his wife were reportedly found hanging in a room of their house at Pipili here on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Bhasker Chandra Das (40) of Arjunsinghpur village under Satasankha police limits and his wife Kajol Das. Bhasker was employed as a night watchman at an aero-cushion factory.

Sources said neighbours raised an alarm after the couple didn’t open their room. On being informed, police along with a scientific team arrived at the spot, broke open the locked room and found both hanging. The bodies were seized and sent to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem.

Police said a suicide note was recovered from the room. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

In another incident, a couple was found unconscious in a hotel room at Dolamandap Sahi in Puri. The hotel manager informed police after receiving no response from the occupants. Police opened the room and found the couple in a critical condition.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the couple consumed poison. They were initially admitted to the district headquarters hospital and later shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar after their condition deteriorated.

Police suspect the case may be linked to an extramarital affair. An investigation has been launched into the case.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on helpline 104 or Tele MANAS 14416)