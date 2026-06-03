Kid falls off moving tractor in Odisha, dies

BERHAMPUR: A four-year-old boy reportedly died after falling from a moving tractor at Bhramarbadi village under Daringbadi police limits in Kandhamal district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Manu Pradhan, son of Manoranjan Pradhan. According to locals, Manu was playing on a tractor engaged in some work near the village. The kid reportedly lost balance and fell off the vehicle, sustaining critical injuries. Family members immediately sought medical assistance and called an ambulance.

As no ambulance was available, fire services personnel were contacted and the injured boy was shifted to Daringbadi community health centre (CHC). However, the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

On being informed, a police team led by Daringbadi IIC Sangram Keshari Jena reached the CHC and seized the body. Police are questioning family members and villagers to ascertain the circumstances leading to the mishap. Further investigation is underway, said police.