Major ganja haul in Odisha's Gajapati, three arrested

BERHAMPUR: Adava police in Gajapati district foiled an attempt to transport a large consignment of ganja to northern India and arrested three persons allegedly linked to an organised drug trafficking network.

Police on Tuesday said nearly 200 kg of ganja worth around `20 lakh was seized from the accused - Prasanna Kumar Tandi (32) of Raipanka, Milan Majhi (33) of Gerenga and Srikanta Mallick (34) of Budhagaon village.

R Udayagiri SDPO Rakesh Sahoo said police conducted vehicle checking and intensified patrolling along National Highway-326 near Raipanka. During the exercise, an SUV was intercepted after a brief chase. A thorough search of the vehicle was conducted in the presence of an executive magistrate. The search led to the seizure of eight bags containing ganja weighing around 200 kg.

During interrogation, the three accused allegedly confessed that they had procured the ganja from local sources and were transporting it to Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand for sale. Investigators suspect the involvement of a well-organised interstate drug syndicate engaged in regular transportation of commercial quantities of ganja across state borders.

Police verification revealed that Prasanna is involved in several narcotics-related offences under different police station limits in Gajapati, Rayagada and Kalahandi districts.

A case was registered at Adava police station and the accused were produced in court.

Police said investigation is underway to identify other members of the drug trafficking network including suppliers, transport facilitators, financiers, and intended receivers in northern India.