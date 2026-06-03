Odisha tops in solar energy adoption, gets PM Surya Ghar Excellence Awards

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has emerged as a national leader in solar energy adoption and sustainable development by securing the prestigious PM Surya Ghar Excellence Awards for its performance during the ‘Month of Solar’ campaign last month.

The state ranked first among medium consumer-base states in three key categories of highest number of consumer applications, highest number of rooftop solar installations and highest number of discom inspection and verification. The state also secured third place nationally in the category of maximum vendor registration.

Announcing the achievements, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, “Odisha has become a model for the country in the use of solar energy and sustainable development. This success will further strengthen Odisha’s renewable energy sector and contribute to building a self-reliant Odisha.

Deputy chief minister and Energy minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said the award was a major milestone in the state’s clean energy journey. “Odisha’s performance has established it as the best performing state in the country among mid-sized consumer states under PM Surya Ghar programme,” he said and credited the achievement to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the guidance of the chief minister and the collective efforts of government departments, distribution companies and implementation partners.

The PM Surya Ghar programme aims to accelerate rooftop solar adoption across the country by providing financial assistance and promoting clean energy generation at the household-level.