President Murmu, PM Modi to attend 2nd anniversary event of Odisha government

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP government is all set to celebrate its second anniversary on June 20 at a state-level function in Rairangpur of Mayurbhanj district following confirmation of participation from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday reviewed the preparations for the high-profile event at a meeting in Lok Seva Bhawan here.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure foolproof security arrangements, adequate public amenities and sufficient parking facilities at the venue. Given the presence of the President and the prime minister, Majhi stressed meticulous planning and seamless coordination among departments to ensure the successful conduct of the programme.

According to the meeting, several important projects of national and state significance are scheduled to be inaugurated and launched during the programme. The President and the prime minister are expected to jointly dedicate a number of development initiatives to the people of the state and lay foundation stones for new projects.

The state government is likely to announce further details regarding the projects to be unveiled and the schedule of events in the coming days, sources said.