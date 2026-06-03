Promises remain unfulfilled three years after Bahanaga train tragedy in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR/BALASORE: Exactly three years ago on this day, the devastating Bahanaga train accident claimed 296 lives besides leaving a thousand other passengers injured.

Following the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railway Minister Ashiwni Vaishnaw along with other national and state leaders visited the accident site and announced several development initiatives for the region.

However, many of the promises announced in its aftermath remain largely unfulfilled, leaving local residents and families of the victims disappointed.

The tragic accident occurred on the evening of June 2, 2023, when the Coromandel Superfast Express was wrongly diverted from the main line to a loop line at Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Balasore district, where it collided with a stationary freight train. The impact caused multiple coaches to derail and moments later, the derailed coaches collided with the Yesvantpur-Howrah Express, coming from the opposite end, leading to one of India’s worst rail disasters in recent history.

A string of development initiatives was announced for Bahanaga and surrounding areas after the mishap. Plans were made to develop Bahanaga into a model panchayat, upgrade Bahanaga High School into a nationally recognised educational institution, modernise the railway station and build a railway overbridge among others. However, most of these promises are yet to be fulfilled.

The proposed improvement of the road connecting Bahanaga market with the railway gate and the construction of a railway overbridge, estimated to cost `88 crore, have progressed at snail’s pace.