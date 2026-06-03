Subhadra women to be given skill training: Dy CM Pravati Parida

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Tuesday announced that the state government will provide advanced skill training to beneficiaries of the Subhadra scheme to help them become entrepreneurs or even secure jobs.

She said the skilling initiative will cover women in the 21-35 age group who have already been enrolled under the Subhadra scheme. “One lakh women will be enrolled under the central SHG entrepreneurship scheme every year. Subhadra beneficiaries who have completed skills training will get priority linkage to funding, incubation, and business support,” the deputy CM informed.

The beneficiaries will be mapped for their existing skills and aptitude and training will be customised to upgrade them for market requirement, she added.

Stating that the aim of the initiative is to move women from being dependent on financial aid to ensuring their sustainable livelihood, the deputy CM said they will be linked with placement opportunities, credit and market access.