Tadoba-origin Zeenat delivers four cubs in Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve

BHUBANESWAR: Zeenat, a four-year-old tigress translocated from Maharashtra’s Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) two years back, has delivered four cubs, giving Odisha a rare conservation milestone and Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) a fresh genetic impetus.

The ambitious tiger supplementation programme which was initiated in 2024 amid trepidation saw the tigress inhabiting the core area of Similipal where it mated with a native male.

The cubs are believed to be about three weeks old. A dedicated team is monitoring Zeenat’s movements through a satellite collar and VHF signals and keeping a watch on the cubs with the help of camera traps installed in the core area of the reserve. Forest patrol has also been intensified in the adjacent areas.

The success of the supplementation project is significant for Similipal whose isolated tiger population often sparked apprehensions of a collapse and called for a genetic rescue, prompting the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to seek a scientific intervention.

Sharing the news on X, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi termed it a landmark for Odisha’s wildlife conservation efforts. “Zeenat, one of the tigresses translocated from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve to Similipal, has given birth to four healthy cubs in the core area of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR). This milestone strengthens Similipal’s tiger population and genetic diversity, reflecting the success of science-led conservation and the dedicated efforts of our forest staff,” an elated Majhi stated.

He commended the Forest department for special measures to ensure the safety of the mother and her cubs. “Our government remains fully committed to preserving the ecological balance of Similipal,” he asserted.

Forest minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia said the favourable environment and secure habitat of Similipal made the achievement possible. “The tiger translocation project has achieved its primary objective by obtaining successful off springs.