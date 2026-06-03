Upgrade of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation bus stand sought

JEYPORE: Alleging lack of basic facilities for passengers at the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) bus stand in Jeypore, a delegation of the BJD’s Koraput unit on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to district transport manager Aroshree Sahoo seeking immediate infrastructure upgrades.

The BJD team also visited the OSRTC bus stand and inspected the facilities available for passengers. The visit came following a series of complaints from passengers regarding inadequate amenities at the government bus terminal, which serves as a major transit hub for Koraput district and neighbouring regions.

The BJD leaders alleged that the bus stand lacks several essential passenger-friendly facilities despite witnessing heavy footfall on a daily basis. In their memorandum, they demanded establishment of a dormitory for outstation passengers, modern toilet facilities, a cloak room for luggage storage, and installation of an ATM on the bus stand premises.

Among others, BJD’s Koraput district president Durga Prasad Mishra and former minister Rabi Narayan Nanda were part of the delegation.