Visually-impaired youth defies odds, cracks Odisha Civil Services examination

KENDRAPARA: A visually-impaired youth from Kendrapara’s Garadpur block has overcome immense personal and physical challenges to secure a place in the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS).

Subham Soumen Senapati (28) of Sitalapatana village in Garadpur recently cleared the Odisha Civil Services examination conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), securing the 164th rank in his fourth attempt.

Subham’s achievement is particularly remarkable given the obstacles he has faced throughout his life. He lost his eyesight at the age of five reportedly due to medical negligence. Despite the setback, he excelled academically. He passed Class X from Aurobindo School of New Thought in Cuttack in 2013, where his mother Minati was a teacher. However, she died in a road accident in 2012, a loss that deeply affected him.

Subham completed his graduation from Cuttack’s Ravenshaw University in 2018 and earned a postgraduate degree in Economics from there in 2020. In 2019, he qualified the National Eligibility Test (NET), making him eligible for the post of assistant professor. However, he chose to pursue a career in civil services.