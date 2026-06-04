19-year-old stabbed in Odisha's Hirakud , one arrested

SAMBALPUR: A 19-year-old youth sustained serious injuries after being allegedly attacked with a knife near ITI Gujatal chowk in Hirakud here on Wednesday morning.

The victim is Gagan Kumar Jagdish. Police said the prime accused in the case, Manoranjan Dora, has been arrested.

According to reports, Gagan was on way to a grocery shop at around 8.30 am when he was allegedly intercepted by Manoranjan and his associates. The accused reportedly stabbed the youth with a knife, causing bleeding injuries to him.

Following the assault, Gagan was rushed to Hirakud community health centre. As his condition required advanced medical care, he was later referred to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla.

Based on a complaint lodged by Gagan’s father Karunakar Jagdish, Hirakud police registered a case and launched an investigation. Special teams comprising officers from Hirakud, Burla and Ainthapali police stations were formed to trace and apprehend the accused.

Later in the evening, police arrested Manoranjan and seized a motorcycle allegedly used in the crime. Efforts are underway to nab the other accused involved in the attack. Further investigation is on, said police.