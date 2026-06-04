40-year-old tusker darted, shifted to Odisha's Similipal forest

ANGUL: A 40-year-old tusker that reportedly killed three persons in Bantala and Angul Sadar forest ranges within a week, was tranquilised near Kusumpeta village under Karatpeta section on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out by a team of three veterinary doctors from Kapilash and Satkosia. Following the procedure, the elephant was transported to Similipal Tiger Reserve in a specialised vehicle, Airabat, in the afternoon.

Angul Sadar ranger Uddab Behera said the lone tusker had been wreaking havoc in Bantala range after getting separated from its herd. Repeated attempts by forest personnel to drive the elephant back into the forest proved unsuccessful.

“The elephant was spotted near Kusumpeta village under Karatpeta section on Wednesday. Veterinary teams from Satkosia and Kapilash were called in and the animal was successfully tranquilised by noon,” Behera said.

Forest officials said the tusker was in good health following the tranquilisation and relocation process.