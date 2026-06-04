Ban orders clamped at five sand beds of Odisha's Budhabalanga

BARIPADA: In a bid to curb illegal extraction of sand, the Mayurbhanj district administration on Wednesday imposed section 163 of the BNSS at five sand beds of Budhabalanga river in Badasahi block.

Badasahi tehsildar Biswanath Biswal said the restrictions have been imposed at Mahupura, Dingira, Baguli, Asukand, and Sakhua sand beds following directions from the district administration. The order came into effect on Wednesday, and public awareness campaigns and the installation of red flags at the sites were carried out to warn people against lifting sand from the restricted areas.

Biswal said illegal sand extraction had been taking place for several months across the identified riverbeds, causing substantial revenue losses to the government. To prevent further illegal mining, the tehsildar had requested the district administration to intervene. Acting on the request, the administration directed the district mining officer and local police to assist in enforcing section 163 of BNSS. The mining department has also been instructed to visit the sites and demarcate the boundaries of the five sand beds.

“The order also covers a 500-metre radius around the sand beds and both sides of bridges over Budhabalanga river to ensure safety of the structures and prevent illegal sand mining,” Biswal said.

Meanwhile, raids were conducted at five locations in Badasahi area on Wednesday afternoon. During the operation, authorities seized 2,500 cubic feet of illegally stocked sand and 150 cubic feet of morrum. The local IIC, along with police personnel, was present during the operation.