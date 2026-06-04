CEO orders suspension of BDO for neglecting poll-related duty

BARIPADA: Chief electoral officer (CEO) RS Gopalan on Tuesday directed Mayurbhanj collector and district election officer Hemakanta Say to initiate disciplinary action against the assistant electoral registration officer and block development officer of Badasahi for alleged negligence in election-related duties.

In a letter to the collector, the CEO directed him to place the officer, Smrutimayi Banja Das, under suspension for alleged negligence in crucial election work, disobedience of instructions issued by superior authorities, and disciplinary misconduct.

The action follows an inquiry report submitted by additional district magistrate and electoral registration officer Dukhabandhu Naik. According to the report, Smrutimayi remained absent from a virtual training session held on May 23 in connection with the smooth implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 programme.

A show-cause notice was subsequently issued to Smrutimayi regarding her absence. However, she reportedly failed to submit any reply, which the inquiry report described as indifference towards official responsibilities and administrative procedures.

The report further alleged that Smrutimayi failed to organise training programmes for booth level officers (BLOs) and supervisors scheduled for May 26 and 27. Instead, she reportedly rescheduled the programmes on her own without obtaining approval from the competent authority.

Additionally, she availed casual leave on May 25 and 26 and was absent from duty on May 28 without prior intimation.