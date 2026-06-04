GAIL conducts mock drill in Odisha's Khurda to test pipeline emergency preparedness

BHUBANESWAR: GAIL (India) Limited, in association with the Khurda district administration, recently conducted an off-site mock drill at Girigiria village to assess emergency preparedness and inter-agency coordination in handling a pipeline emergency scenario.

The joint exercise was aimed at evaluating the effectiveness of emergency response mechanisms, disaster management systems and coordination among various agencies.

The drill simulated a fire caused by leakage of natural gas from a 24-inch pipeline following accidental damage by a borewell operator. After a distress call was received, the Regional Gas Management Centre in Ranchi activated the emergency action plan (EAP). Subsequently, GAIL’s Bhubaneswar maintenance and fire and safety teams rushed to the site and initiated response measures in accordance with the EAP and emergency response and disaster management plan (ERDMP).

Considering the gravity of the situation, GAIL coordinated with mutual aid partners Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL). The district administration also extended support by deploying fire services personnel, NDRF teams, medical staff and police personnel.

Khurda district project coordinator Santosh Kumar Behera, chief general manager (O&M) and officer-in-charge of GAIL Odisha region PSV Subba Rao, assistant commandant of NDRF 3rd Battalion Satish Thakur and Begunia sub-inspector Abhay Raut, along with employees of the company and officials from the fire and safety departments, attended the exercise.

Rao highlighted the importance of such preparedness exercises in ensuring pipeline safety and emergency readiness. Later, a nukkad natak was also staged in Odia to spread awareness among local residents about natural gas pipeline safety.