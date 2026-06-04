JP Das, the quiet giant of Odia literature, no more

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent poet, writer, novelist and playwright Jagannath Prasad Das passed away in Bhubaneswar late on Wednesday.

The former IAS officer died at his residence in the state capital at the age of 90.

One of the most distinguished figures in modern Odia literature, JP Das was celebrated for his remarkable contributions to poetry, fiction, drama, criticism and art history.

Born in the Puri district of Odisha in 1936, he emerged as a powerful literary voice during the 1970s and went on to shape contemporary Odia literature through his innovative and deeply humanistic writings.

Das began writing poetry in his teenage years and became known in literary circles in the early 1950s. However, after graduating from Ravenshaw College in Cuttack, he moved to Allahabad for higher studies and later joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1958.

Despite a long administrative career, his passion for literature remained alive.

After a gap of nearly fifteen years, he returned to creative writing and published his first poetry collection, ‘Pratham Purush’, in 1971. The work was hailed as a fresh and modern voice in Odia poetry for its emotional clarity, honesty of experience, beauty of rhythm and colloquialism.