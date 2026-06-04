JP Das, the quiet giant of Odia literature, passes away

BHUBANESWAR: Jagannath Prasad Das, 90, passed away late Wednesday night at his Surya Nagar residence in Bhubaneswar. He was a former IAS officer and writer, who was recognised with high literary honours such as the Saraswati Samman and Sarala Puraskar. However, the values JP Das lived by surpassed his credentials.

As per Das’ wishes, his body was donated to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar for purposes of research and study. Das is survived by his wife, daughter and her children. Jagannath Prasad was the son of Sridhar Das, fondly remembered by old-timers as a great educationist, lexicographer, translator and textbook writer of 20th Century Odisha. JP Das was rare even among the tiny pool of scholarly bureaucrats.

He eschewed the temptations of using the trappings of high office to muscle his way into the literary and cultural world. Years before he was set to retire, Das quietly gave up a high-powered career to devote himself fully to the labours of creative and academic writing. Das found substantial joy in the versatility of the written word, producing short stories, novel, poems, translations and plays. His historical novel ‘Desha, Kala, Patra’ reconstructed Odisha’s history during the latter half of the 19th Century from the point of view of the colonized.