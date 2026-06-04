Monsoon onset in Odisha only by third week of June

BHUBANESWAR: Even as a sharp deficit in pre-monsoon rainfall across the state raises concerns for the farming community, the southwest monsoon is expected to reach the state only during the third week of June, weather experts said.

According to director of SOA’s Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) Sarat Sahu, the monsoon may touch Odisha between June 14 and 17. “Monsoon winds are expected to strengthen over the Bay of Bengal from June 11 onwards. The monsoon current will then likely advance towards Odisha and reach the state between June 14 and 17,” he said.

The southwest monsoon reaches Odisha at least 10 to 12 days after it sets in over Kerala. However, this time, there is no weather system to pull it across.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said currently, there is no weather system over the north Bay of Bengal that can push the monsoon towards Odisha after its onset over Kerala. “We are closely monitoring the situation,” she added.

Last year, the southwest monsoon arrived in Odisha on May 28, almost two weeks ahead of its usual date.