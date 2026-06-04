NHRC issues notice to DGPs of Odisha, UP over trafficking and assault of tribal minor

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the trafficking and sexual assault of 17-year-old tribal girl from Dhenkanal district and issued notice to DGPs of Odisha as well as Uttar Pradesh.

The victim, a native of Kankadahad in Dhenkanal, was allegedly trafficked, sold and subjected to repeated sexual assaults for about two years at Jhansi.

The rights panel said the matter raised serious issues of violation of human rights and issued notices to DGPs of the two states as well as Dhenkanal collector, calling for a detailed report within two weeks.

The commission also asked the authorities concerned to include the status of investigation and steps taken to provide relief and rehabilitation to the victim. The minor from Dhenkanal and three other girls were reportedly trafficked to UP on the promise of jobs. She managed to escape with the help of a local advocate and approached Jhansi police. Although her statement was recorded, no further action was allegedly taken by the police except for giving her a train ticket to Odisha. After she returned, Odisha Police recorded her statement and launched an investigation into the matter.

Sources said the victim was allegedly confined in a house for nearly three months and was repeatedly subjected to sexual assault. Thereafter, she was allegedly sold to another person for Rs 50,000 and repeatedly sexually assaulted by others for nearly two years before she managed to escape.