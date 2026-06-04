Odisha govt mulls e-Hundi at Srimandir

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Wednesday pitched the idea of launching an e-Hundi system to collect online donation from abroad to Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.

A meeting, chaired by Minister of Law, Works and Excise Prithiviraj Harichandan, discussed the framework for introducing an online donation platform that would allow devotees to make offerings to the temple from anywhere in the world.

The proposed system, officials said, will facilitate online contributions on occasions such as birthdays, wedding anniversaries, fulfilment of vows and other personal milestones associated with devotees’ faith in Lord Jagannath. The initiative is to address a long-standing demand from devotees residing outside Odisha and overseas who have sought a secure and convenient mechanism to contribute to the temple’s hundi.

A key point discussed during the meeting was the provision of income tax benefits for eligible donations made through the e-Hundi platform. Officials also clarified that funds received through the system will be utilised exclusively for the development and improvement of the temple and its associated services.

The need for robust cybersecurity measures to prevent fraud and misuse of the digital platform also figured in the meeting. Harichandan directed officials to ensure adequate safeguards against cybercrime so that devotees can make donations with confidence and transparency.