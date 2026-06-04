Odisha police officer attacked in brazen daylight assault by sand mafia

ROURKELA: In a brazen daylight assault, police personnel were attacked by members of the sand mafia during an enforcement drive in Sundargarh district on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 7 am near Ib river’s Amlipali Balughat under Sundargarh Town police limits, about 100 km from Rourkela.

A video clip of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed the miscreants arriving on two-wheelers and surrounding the police vehicle. Behaving violently and repeatedly hurling abuses, they could be seen kicking a constable and assaulting another with fist blows. Some of the miscreants were seen breaking tree branches for use as sticks. Others repeatedly provoked them to beat the cops

Outnumbered and overpowered, the helpless constables offered no resistance even as the miscreants kept hurling expletives and repeatedly demanded apology from them for daring to stop their sand-laden vehicles.

After assaulting the cops, the miscreants managed to free three of the four tractors seized for transporting illegally extracted sand before fleeing the spot.

Later, Sundargarh-based junior mining officer S Kalo lodged a complaint with police in connection with the incident. Kalo said as part of enforcement, a mining team and police seized four vehicles for illegally transporting sand. However, miscreants assaulted the police and escaped with three seized vehicles.