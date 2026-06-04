OPGC tops chart with plant load performance in India

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) has achieved a major milestone by securing top position among all state-sector power generation companies in India based on plant load factor (PLF) performance up to May 2026.

According to the Energy department, OPGC ranked first among state-owned power generators nationwide, while securing the 10th position across both public and private sector power producers. It also achieved the 6th rank among large thermal power stations with a generation capacity of more than 1,000 MW.

The achievement highlights OPGC’s operational efficiency, superior plant management practices and consistent power generation performance. The corporation said the success reflects its commitment to ensuring reliable electricity supply while meeting Odisha’s growing energy requirements.

The corporation attributed the achievement to the guidance and support of the state’s leadership, particularly the Energy department, which has focused on enhancing efficiency and promoting energy security.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated OPGC on the accomplishment. In a post on X, he described the feat as a reflection of the government’s commitment to strengthening Odisha’s energy sector and building a self-reliant, future-ready power ecosystem.

“Reliable and affordable power remains the foundation of industrial growth, economic progress and improved quality of life for our people,” the chief minister said and praised the dedication and operational excellence of the OPGC team.