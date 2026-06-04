Woman among two held for abduction and extortion over loan transaction in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Gosaninuagaon police on Wednesday arrested two persons including a woman for their alleged involvement in an abduction, extortion and assault case that reportedly stemmed from a financial dispute over a loan transaction.

The accused duo is Banoj Kumar Tarai (35) and Snehalata Das (26), both residents of Sundarpada under Airfield police limits in Bhubaneswar.

Police said one Alok Kumar Das (42) of Mancheswar area in Bhubaneswar lodged a complaint with Gosaninuagaon police alleging that he had come to Berhampur along with three friends to purchase a car on Tuesday. At around 5.30 pm, he was present near a car washing centre along Andhapasara road when a group of miscreants arrived in a car and allegedly attacked him.

Alok claimed that he was abducted and taken to a secluded area near Gopalpur beach.The miscreants allegedly threatened him with dire consequences and demanded Rs 2.40 lakh from him.

Later, the miscreants took him to a hotel and confined him there. However, Alok managed to escape from the hotel at around 5 am on Wednesday and reached Gosaninuagaon police station.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said acting on the complaint, police registered a case under sections 140(2), 115(2), 127(2), 109(1), 351(3) and 3(5) of the BNS. After investigation, police arrested the accused duo and seized three mobile phones and screenshots of bank transactions allegedly connected to the case.

Vivek said preliminary inquiry revealed that the complainant had earlier borrowed Rs 3 lakh from the accused persons.Although he had reportedly repaid the principal amount, the accused were allegedly demanding an additional Rs 2 lakh from him as interest.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the involvement of other persons and gather additional evidence in the case. More arrests may follow as the probe progresses. The accused duo was produced in court.