BJD releases 24-point failure chart of BJP govt

BHUBANESWAR: As the BJP prepares for grand celebration of completing two years in power in the state, the BJD on Thursday released a list of 24 failures of the double-engine government. The BJD’s reaction came in response to a post on X by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi referring to the successful completion of two years of the government after winning the election.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty and media coordinator Priyabrata Majhi alleged that the performance of the government in the last two years was marked by declining performance on multiple fronts. The list of failures mainly focused on the law and order situation in the state. The party claimed that 48,798 cases of crimes against women had been reported in the last 18 months.

Besides, Odisha ranked number one in sexual harassment of women in public places, violent crimes and number two in crimes against women. Odisha recorded 229,881 cognizable crimes in 2025, a 7.3 per cent increase from 214,113 cases in 2024, it added. The two leaders said Odisha’s GSDP growth has declined sharply from 9.6 per cent in 2023-24 to 7.2 per cent in 2024-25 and 7.9 per cent in 2025-26. Odisha attracted a mere Rs 39 crore in FDI in 2024-25, accounting for just 0.009 per cent of the national total, they added.

They further stated that under BJP rule, agricultural, industrial and service sector growth had declined from 7.6 per cent to 3.8 per cent, 8.7 per cent to 6.1 per cent and 11.5 per cent to 10 per cent respectively.