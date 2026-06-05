Botched C-section: Odisha govt doctor barred from private practice

ROURKELA: The Sundargarh administration on Thursday barred a government doctor posted at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) from private practice and also ordered temporary closure of his nursing facility. The move against Obstetrician- Gynaecologist Dr Pushpamitra Bhitria comes after a pregnant woman allegedly suffered critical burn injuries to her private parts and thighs during Caesarean-Section (C-section) at his private nursing home named New Life Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sundargarh town.
According to reports, Dr Bhitria assisted by AYUSH doctor Manoranjan Das performed the C-section on Sonali Satpathy (30) at his private hospital on April 10. The woman delivered a baby boy and was discharged on April 14. After Sonali’s discharge, family members found burn injuries on her private parts and thighs which were covered with bandages. Initially, the doctors allegedly did not inform the woman and her husband Ashish Panda (35) about the burn injuries.
After the injuries aggravated, Panda confronted the doctors who reportedly admitted that the burn injuries were caused due to accidental explosion of the diathermy, a highfrequency electromagnetic device used for surgical cutting. On May 15, Sonali lodged a complaint against the two doctors with police and the chief district medical and public health officer (CDM&PHO) of Sundargarh. CDM&PHO Dr SC Mohanty said acting on the complaint, a three-member committee launched an investigation and submitted the inquiry report on Wednesday.
Based on the report, an order was issued for temporary closure of the private hospital of Dr Bhitria under the provisions of the Clinical Establishment Act as certain shortcomings were found at the facility. The closure order would be effective from June 11 and a week’s time has been given to appropriately shift or discharge around half a dozen of existing patients in the private hospital. Dr Mohanty said the health administration has also withdrawn the No Objection Certificate (NOC) given to Dr Bhitria which means he would no longer be allowed for private practice till fulfilment of necessary conditions.
He clarified that Dr Bhitria would continue to serve at the DHH. “Prima facie, the inquiry team found that the woman suffered burn injuries after the electrosurgical device used during the C-section exploded due to shortcircuit. The spirit applied on the skin for disinfection during the surgery might have led to the fire from the explosion of the device,” said Dr Mohanty.
He informed that the managing director of the National Health Mission (NHM) has been recommended to conduct a departmental inquiry against AYUSH doctor Das and take appropriate disciplinary action against him. Sources said Sonali is still recuperating from the burn injuries and needs to undergo skin grafting or plastic surgery.