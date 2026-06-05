Botched C-section: Odisha govt doctor barred from private practice

ROURKELA: The Sundargarh administration on Thursday barred a government doctor posted at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) from private practice and also ordered temporary closure of his nursing facility. The move against Obstetrician- Gynaecologist Dr Pushpamitra Bhitria comes after a pregnant woman allegedly suffered critical burn injuries to her private parts and thighs during Caesarean-Section (C-section) at his private nursing home named New Life Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sundargarh town.

According to reports, Dr Bhitria assisted by AYUSH doctor Manoranjan Das performed the C-section on Sonali Satpathy (30) at his private hospital on April 10. The woman delivered a baby boy and was discharged on April 14. After Sonali’s discharge, family members found burn injuries on her private parts and thighs which were covered with bandages. Initially, the doctors allegedly did not inform the woman and her husband Ashish Panda (35) about the burn injuries.

After the injuries aggravated, Panda confronted the doctors who reportedly admitted that the burn injuries were caused due to accidental explosion of the diathermy, a highfrequency electromagnetic device used for surgical cutting. On May 15, Sonali lodged a complaint against the two doctors with police and the chief district medical and public health officer (CDM&PHO) of Sundargarh. CDM&PHO Dr SC Mohanty said acting on the complaint, a three-member committee launched an investigation and submitted the inquiry report on Wednesday.