CM Mohan Charan Majhi showcases Odisha model of disaster management

PURI: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi showcased Odisha as a global example in disaster management while inaugurating the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group meeting here on Thursday. Odisha’s journey demonstrates that preparedness, institutional support and community participation can significantly minimise the impact of calamities, he said.

Disaster management is no longer a standalone subject; it is the foundation of sustainable development, economic growth and stability, the chief minister added. “The Puri session would go a long way in the formulation of a global disaster management framework,” he said. Majhi emphasised the importance of sustainable development in the face of rapid urbanisation and climate change, which, he said, can be addressed through preparedness and coordinated action among participating countries.