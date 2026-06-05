CM Mohan Charan Majhi showcases Odisha model of disaster management

PURI: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi showcased Odisha as a global example in disaster management while inaugurating the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group meeting here on Thursday. Odisha’s journey demonstrates that preparedness, institutional support and community participation can significantly minimise the impact of calamities, he said.
Disaster management is no longer a standalone subject; it is the foundation of sustainable development, economic growth and stability, the chief minister added. “The Puri session would go a long way in the formulation of a global disaster management framework,” he said. Majhi emphasised the importance of sustainable development in the face of rapid urbanisation and climate change, which, he said, can be addressed through preparedness and coordinated action among participating countries.
Majhi commits to 10-point agenda of PM
Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 10-point agenda for disaster risk reduction, he said it provides a comprehensive framework focused on resilience, preparedness, technology adaptation, risk-informed development and international cooperation. Majhi also mentioned the Rs 8,301-crore, 160-km coastal highway project that received Union Cabinet approval a day earlier.
The project, which seeks to connect Rameswar to Paradip, will enhance the state’s capability to tackle natural disasters more effectively. “This highway will provide a robust alternative transport corridor along the state’s cyclone- prone coastline and facilitate mass evacuation during extreme situations, hassle-free movement of logistics, and rapid emergency response and relief operations,” the chief minister said. Majhi reaffirmed the state’s commitment to disaster resilience and climate adaptation and called for enhanced international cooperation to address future challenges.