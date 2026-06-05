Construction dispute leaves 11 injured in Odisha's Jajpur village

JAJPUR: At least 11 people were injured in a group clash at Bulakipur village under Jajpur Sadar police limits here on Wednesday night. Police said the clash took place between two groups over construction of a Bhagabata Tungi (a socio-religious community centre) in the village. All the injured persons have been hospitalised. According to sources, a Bhagabata Tungi centre has been sanctioned for Bulakipur village under Similia panchayat by the Culture department.

However, there is a disagreement among villagers over selection of the site for the centre. On Wednesday night, a group of residents was trying to lay the foundation of the centre when their rivals reached the spot and opposed the construction work. Heated arguments ensued and quickly turned violent as the warring groups reportedly hurled bombs and attacked each with sharp weapons. Police said 11 villagers injured in the clash were rushed to the local hospital for treatment.

Later, six of them were shifted to Jajpur district headquarters hospital as their condition was critical. Jajpur Town SDPO Prasant Kumar Majhi said following the violence, senior police officials visited the spot to take stock of the situation. Two platoons of police force have been deployed to maintain law and order in the village. Two separate complaints have been filed in Jajpur Sadar police station. A probe is underway and no one has been arrested so far, he added.